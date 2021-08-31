Monster House Plans Launches New Website That Offers Better User Experience

OAK HARBOR, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster House Plans is one of the leading house websites that offers thousands of versatile floor plans. Users can browse through this vast collection with the ability to browse through pre-made plans with filter-specific searches. Monster House Plans recently launched a new and updated website that focuses on enhancing the user experience.

Browsing through thousands of floor plans can be overwhelming, which is why Monster House Plans upgraded its interface to make the process feel seamless. The website has better flow, where navigation is simple and browsing, favoriting, and checking out is effortless.

The "Favorites" aspect of the website is a new and heavy focus: While browsing, users can favorite a house plan, where the user is provided a section to leave comments so that they can highlight what they like—or don't like—about that plan. The browsing section is also designed so that the thumbnail preview of a house plan is presented without having to click on the plan page, which provides uninterrupted searching.

Additionally, site-specific features are more upfront and easier to access, like Consult with an Architect, the Cost-to-Build Calculator, and the 3D-Intelligent House Plans.

"Our goal is to be the highest-rated house plan website out there, but we know that the only thing making Monster House Plans work are our customers," says Jeff Spring, founder of Monster House Plans. "So we're thrilled to launch a more user-friendly website that makes searching and saving favorite plans actually feel enjoyable. With the new interface, our customers will be able to browse with ease, all while benefiting from great features that are unique to only our site."

The new Monster House Plans website highlights everything a user needs from the searching experience, which includes access to key features and simple interface design, but without making the process any more complicated. You can learn more about the new features at www.MonsterHousePlans.com.

About Monster House Plans

Monster House Plans specializes in providing thousands of quality and buildable floor plans for homeowners across the United States and Canada. Monster House plans is different from any other floor plan website because they also offer access to expert architects, designers, and informative guides on finding and building the right house.

