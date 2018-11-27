Monster Mini Golf® Rolls Out Fundraiser Campaign To Encourage Patrons to "Share a Pair To Support Public Education"

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, Monster Mini Golf® (MMG) launches a perpetual nationwide campaign, titled, "Share a Pair to Support Public Education" to impact monies towards public education. All parents, players, students and educators are encouraged to "have the balls" to purchase a pair of the Special Edition Golf Balls at $5 each, from any MMG location. 100% of the Golf Ball sales will directly benefit one randomly selected public school within in each of the 30 Monster Mini Golf communities.

Each set of Special Edition Golf Balls will feature a Monster Mini Golf logo the tagline, "I have the balls to support Public Education," to symbolize the cause and critical need, in a humorous manner, and to create awareness and dollars towards public educational funding. Special Edition Golf Balls may be purchased at all Monster Mini Golf locations and on-line at www.monsterminigolf.com/ShareAPair.

The first fundraising period for this perpetual campaign runs thru February 28. On Thursday, November 29th, one randomly selected public school within each Monster Mini Golf community will be chosen to receive 100% of sales generated from the "Share a Pair" Campaign. At the end of 90 days, a local MMG representative will present each school a check for 100% of all monies raised and a campaign celebration will be hosted at the local MMG location. Campaign updates will be available on MMG website and social media pages. Additional fundraising periods include: March 1 – May 31, June 1 - August 31, and September 1 - November 28.

"Currently, our public-school funding gets pushed to the bottom of the agendas…affecting our teachers, students and the future of our country. We wanted to make a difference," says Christina Vitagliano, creator/founder of Monster Mini Golf. "Monster Mini Golf has a lot of balls. We are using our balls to help raise dollars for local schools within our Monster Mini Golf communities across the nation. 100% of Special Edition Golf Ball sales will benefit a selected public school. The premise of the 'Share a Pair To Support Public Education' campaign is simple… we sell a pair of Special Edition Golf Balls for $5.00 and your school receives $5.00. The question is, do you have the balls to support public education?"

Monster Mini Golf is the leader in Glow in the Dark Family Entertainment with 30 locations spanning the United States and Canada. We are fun for all ages, whether you are 5 years or 95 years old and we cater our experience to be Monstrous for YOU! Our locations feature a monster themed 18-hole miniature golf course, Birthday Party and Events rooms and video game arcade. With select locations also featuring Mini Bowling, Laser Tag, Laser Maze, Ropes Course and more.

Video: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vkum9pk7kht19ob/ShareAPairCommercial-FINAL_8Mbps.mp4?dl=0

For additional information visit MonsterMiniGolf.com/ShareAPair, or contact Christina Vitagliano at 310-994-0566. For updates on this campaign and other Monster Mini Golf news, visit our website at MonsterMiniGolf.com or Facebook page at: facebook.com/MonsterMiniGolf.

