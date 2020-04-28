Monster Partners with MIT-Based COVID-19 Policy Alliance and Massachusetts Senior Care Association to Fill Critical Roles in Senior Care

WESTON, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 putting historic pressure on the healthcare system, there is a critical shortage of healthcare professionals, specifically in senior care facilities, where the need is growing rapidly and the turnover is high. To ensure today's most vulnerable population can be protected and cared for, Monster, a global leader in connecting people and jobs, has partnered with MIT-based COVID-19 Policy Alliance and Massachusetts Senior Care Association, a trade association that represents long-term care facilities, to recruit for long-term care positions.

Through Monster's From Home to Help Senior Care Initiative, 1,200 senior living jobs are now posted on the career site, at no cost, with many of the openings requiring no prior experience. Competitive salaries are offered for all positions, including resident care assistants, certified nursing aides, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses, along with a $1,000 bonus, funded by the state of Massachusetts.

"The people at greatest risk are our parents and grandparents, and we must do our part to care for them," says Scott Gutz, CEO of Monster Worldwide. "So, regardless of your background or experience, your skills are transferrable, and you have the ability to join the front line and make a significant impact on a population that desperately needs our support."

Since early March, the COVID-19 Policy Alliance has supported MSCA in its work with state government to protect the residents of long-term care facilities and their caretakers, including creating data tools and policy recommendations to mitigate the threat to nursing homes and elder care facilities. The alliance developed models and meaningful partnerships, such as this one, to help nursing homes secure essential testing, acquire personal protective equipment, and fill workforce vacancies at these centers.

"Through combined efforts of MIT professors, MIT Executive MBA students, and other students and colleagues, the COVID-19 Policy Alliance (covidalliance.com) is so grateful we have been able to work with MSCA and Monster.com to help nursing facilities battling with COVID-19," says Kate Kellogg, MIT Professor and co-lead of the COVID-19 Policy Alliance. "With Monster.com behind this effort, we believe we can both help fill crucial staff vacancies and offer workers new entry level positions with the potential for training and career advancement. This is truly an inspirational project of private industry, community organization, and academia working together."

"Partnering with Monster is a critical step forward in addressing staffing shortages in nursing homes across Massachusetts," says Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association (MSCA). "In addition to offering a $1,000 state-sponsored signing bonus to all individuals beginning work in long-term care facilities by May 15, nursing home jobs posted on Monster.com will be actively targeting individuals with no prior experience in the field. Monster's expertise in reaching job seekers will help alleviate our short-term staffing needs, as well as develop a pipeline to fill long-term staffing vacancies."

To learn more about Monster's From Home to Help Senior Care initiative and to view and apply to jobs, please visit monster.com/hometohelp.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions, including Monster Studios and SearchMonster, to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a $26 billion international provider of flexible work and human resources services.

About Massachusetts Senior Care Association

The Massachusetts Senior Care Association represents a diverse set of organizations that deliver a broad spectrum of services to meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities. Our members include nearly 400 nursing and rehabilitation facilities, assisted living residences, residential care facilities and continuing care retirement communities. Forming a crucial link in the continuum of care, Mass Senior Care facilities provide housing, health care and support services to more than 120,000 people a year; employ more than 77,000 staff members; and contribute more than $4 billion annually to the Massachusetts economy. Since its founding in 1949, Mass Senior Care's mission has been to improve the quality and delivery of long term care services in Massachusetts through research, education and advocacy.

