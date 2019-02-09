Monster VoIP is a Fully-Hosted Phone System With Enterprise Features

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2012 as a local Los Angeles company, Monster VoIP has grown to provide a nationwide cloud-based business phone system and unified communications. Monster VoIP provides a true enterprise system with features like mobility, SMS, video conferencing, call recording, analytics and much more at an affordable price for small businesses.

Monster VoIP- Hosted Business Phone System

"We strive to provide our business clients the latest and most valued phone and unified communication services in one package," says Collin Mitchell, CEO of Monster VoIP. "In addition, our entire staff is committed to providing excellent customer service and support. The communication tools we offer ensure that businesses have what they need to conduct web-based video meetings, send virtual faxes, managed networking, and more."

The Monster VoIP system works for those in an office or on the go. Businesses can make or receive calls through any Apple or Android mobile device and on Windows Desktop and MacOS devices. There is an option to receive voicemails on a mobile phone or via email.

The company even offers professional hands on setup with no additional charge. This will ensure companies are setup properly for success from the very start. Monster VoIP offers better communication tools with mobility and enhanced technology for one low price. The company is trusted by more than 5,000 customers nationwide including Farmers and Allstate insurances, Evolved Office, and Skagit Horticulture, among others.

Monster VoIP has received some great reviews for their products and customer services, Daniel B. writes, "Simply excellent. The system is simple and neat. I picked the features I wanted, and the team is excellent in helping me set everything up in less than one day exactly the way our business requires."

For more information and to see their package of phone and unified communication services, visit Monstervoip.com.

About Monster VoIP

Based in Los Angeles, California, Monster VoIP is a licensed nationwide VoIP service provider that was founded in 2012. By leveraging expertise and gaining partnerships, the Monster VoIP service now reaches past local markets across the nation to help businesses achieve their VoIP goals. For more information, visit Monstervoip.com.

Related Images

monster-voip.png

Monster VoIP

Your Next Generations Business Phone System

monster-voip-mobility.png

Monster VoIP Mobility

All Monster VoIP users have access to our mobile app

monster-voip-click2-call.jpg

Monster VoIP Click2 Call

Monster VoIP Users can Click2Call using any web application

Related Links

Our Blog

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTnt_Y7tcJk

SOURCE Monster VoIP