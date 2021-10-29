Montage Technology Announces Mass Production of 1st-Gen DDR5 Product Family

With the rapid development of information technology, the memory technology has now evolved into the new era of DDR5. As an industry-leading memory interface vendor and an active contributor to the JEDEC memory standards, Montage Technology has been dedicated to continuous innovation of memory interface technology to meet the ever-changing needs. Montage's first-generation DDR5 RCD and DB chips support data rate up to 4800Mbps, 50% higher than DDR4's maximum data rate, and have lower power consumption with a VDD of 1.1V. By using new signal calibration protocol and equalization technology, these two chips can greatly enhance the signal integrity for the memory system.

Compared to the predecessors, the DDR5 memory module has a revolutionary architecture and need extra supporting components in addition to the DRAM and memory interface devices. To address this demand, Montage has rolled out DDR5 supporting chips SPD Hub, TS and PMIC to offer multi-channel power supplies and management, multi-point temperature sensors, and I3C serial bus and hub functions. These chips work in conjunction with RCD and DB to promote memory modules to achieve comprehensive improvements in bandwidth, capacity, power efficiency and reliability.

As a close ecosystem partner of Intel, Montage was invited to attend Intel Innovation event to showcase these DDR5 products through videos, images and flyers at a virtual booth on October 27-28, 2021.

"With deep knowledge and successful experiences in development and production of DDR2, DDR3, and DDR4 generations, Montage is pleased to provide DDR5 memory interface solutions with improved performance and reliability for Intel's Server and Client systems," said Geof Findley, VP of Sales and Business Development at Montage Technology.

"Intel and Montage have cooperated closely in the memory field for more than a decade. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Montage in the DDR5 era," said Carolyn Duran, VP of Data Platforms Group and GM of Memory and IO Technologies at Intel.

Montage is willing to leverage its profound expertise and deep ecosystem relationships in the memory industry to continuously deliver complete memory interface solutions to ecosystem partners and customers, and make greater contributions to the data center, cloud computing and artificial intelligence markets.

For more details about these DDR5 products, please visit: https://www.montage-tech.com/Memory_Interface/DDR5

SOURCE Montage Technology