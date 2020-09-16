Montage Technology Starts Mass Production of PCIe 4.0 Retimers

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Technology, a leading IC design company, today announced the mass production of PCIe 4.0 Retimers, further enriching the company's portfolio in cloud computing and data center applications.

Montage Technology's PCIe 4.0 Retimers utilize advanced signal conditioning technology that greatly improves signal integrity and increases the effective transmission distance of high-speed signals. The devices are compliant with PCIe 4.0 specification and support mainstream package requirements. They obtain industry-leading performance especially in power consumption and transmission latency, and support various application scenarios such as SRIS and Retimer cascading. The Retimers also have completed comprehensive interoperability tests with other devices.

"Interconnect technology is one of the most critical and fastest-growing technologies in today's cloud computing and data center applications. Together with computing and storage, interconnect solutions serve as the hardware foundation supporting the internet operation. The successful mass production of PCIe 4.0 Retimer marks an important step of Montage Technology in extending our leading position in memory interface solutions further towards the data center interconnect field," said Mr. Stephen Tai, General Manager of Montage Technology.

For various application scenarios, Montage Technology provides tailored technical support or reference design, evaluation board, and supporting software to facilitate customers' design and accelerate product launch.

Now, Montage Technology has already started PCIe 5.0 Retimer product development and will continue to expand the product portfolio to better serve the global server vendors and their end users.

Availability

Montage Technology provides two PCIe 4.0 Retimer chips: 8-lane (M88RT40816) and 16-lane (M88RT41632). For more details, please contact Montage Technology sales team at [email protected] or dial +86 21 54679038.

About Montage Technology

Founded in 2004, Montage Technology is a leading IC design company dedicated to providing high-performance, low-power IC solutions for cloud computing and data center markets.

For more information about Montage Technology, please visit: https://www.montage-tech.com

SOURCE Montage Technology