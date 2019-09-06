Montague Announces the Appointment of Dede Kramer as Regional Sales Manager for the Central U.S.

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Montague Company—manufacturer of some of the world's finest commercial cooking equipment today announced the hiring of Dede Kramer as Regional Sales Manager for the Central U.S.

An industry veteran, Dede comes to Montague with an impressive 30-year history at Doyon & NU-VU, a leader in on-premise baking, where she developed a well-earned reputation for sales performance. When Doyon was purchased by Middleby, Dede was promoted to Regional Sales Manager/Chain Accounts, and succeeded in boosting revenue with their dealers and chain accounts 25-45% annually in her territory. In 2017, the Carter-Hoffman product line was added to her portfolio.

Leveraging her skills in cultivating relationships, Dede has established a highly successful track record in achieving top-tier sales results. Her background also includes the expansion of innovative strategic and marketing plans, advice on product testing and rollouts and trade show promotion.

In her new position at Montague, Dede will report to Joe Deckelman, VP of Sales and Marketing. "We're thrilled to have Dede come aboard," Deckelman says, "and we're certain she will be a key element to our successful future."

Dede earned an associates degree from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, and will oversee Montague's Central U.S. region from her home in Michigan.

From ranges to ovens, ranges, fryers and more, Montague has been dedicated to bringing the world premium-quality cooking equipment since 1857. Contact The Montague Company, 1830 Stearman Avenue, Hayward, CA 94545. Call 1-800-345-1830. Or visit www.montaguecompany.com.

Media contact:

Paula Williams

714-547-6383

SOURCE The Montague Company