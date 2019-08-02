Montauk Priciest Summer Destination in the United States, Survey Shows

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montauk, situated at the eastern tip of the Long Island peninsula, is the most expensive summer destination in the United States, according to the latest survey conducted by CheapHotels.org.

The survey compared all U.S. destinations based on their cost of lodging during the month of August 2019. It bears mentioning that only hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars and located close to the beach or in the city center were considered.

At an average rate of $342 per night for the least expensive double room, Montauk is clearly on top of the rankings. Martha's Vineyard, an idyllic Massachusetts island located south of Cape Cod, and Cannon Beach, a coastal city in northwest Oregon, complete the podium at average overnight rates of $284 and $265, respectively.

California's most expensive summer destination is Santa Monica, which ranks fourth most expensive overall at a nightly rate of $262. Cape May ($254) and Long Beach Island ($244), two destinations from the state of New Jersey, also made it into the Top 10.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in the United States. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the time period spanning August 1–31, 2019.

Montauk (NY) $3422 Martha's Vineyard (MA) $2843 Cannon Beach (OR) $2654 Santa Monica (CA) $2625 Saratoga Springs (NY) $2546 Cape May (NJ) $2547 Long Beach Island (NJ) $2448 Nantucket (MA) $2419 Rehoboth Beach (DE) $24110 Portland (ME) $221

