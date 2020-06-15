Monte Nido & Affiliates Brings Residential Eating Disorder Program to Naperville, IL

Clementine Naperville

Clementine Naperville is a residential program exclusively for adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 seeking treatment for anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder or exercise addiction. Treatment integrates personalized medical, psychiatric, clinical and nutritional care, as well as comprehensive academic and family support.

"With any eating disorder, early treatment intervention is optimal. Clementine gives adolescents customized treatment that correlates with long-term health and greatly improves chances of full recovery," said Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Eating disorders do not discriminate, and we are proud to provide treatment to adolescents, in the Chicago metropolitan and greater Midwest region, an opportunity to remain close to home and their families."

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a major factor in recovery. Identifying and treating an eating disorder within the first three years of illness improves the speed of recovery, reduces symptoms and increases the likelihood of permanent healing. Monte Nido & Affiliates believes recovery is possible at any age, and help can be provided to everyone irrespective of the duration of their eating disorder.

