Monte Nido & Affiliates Celebrates Appointment of Dr. Joel Jahraus, MD, FAED, CEDS as President of the iaedp™ Board of Directors

Dr. Jahraus , a leading voice in the eating disorder field, diligently served as an iaedp™ Board member, both in present roles on the Certification and COMC Committees, as well as via previous contributions as a member of the Excellence in Practice Committee. Dr. Jahraus' appointment is a reflection of the steadfast dedication, professionalism, and selflessness he brings to his work and the eating disorder field. "As a member of iaedp for the past 20 years I learned the value of participating in this professional organization early in my career", says Dr. Jahraus. "It is an honor now to take on the role of President as it is clear to me that this unique international professional organization will continue to grow and develop, further enhancing the value to members with educational programs, mentoring, connections and of course the unique recognition of certification within our specialty.

Established in 1985, iaedp is recognized for its industry-leading excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare providers treating the full spectrum of eating disorders. The organization offers certification processes and professional networking for sharing best practices, and membership confirms a practitioner's dedication to the highest ethical standards.

"We are proud to have industry leaders Joel Jahraus and Dena Cabrera overseeing the treatment programs in our company in addition to the iaedp board", said Candy Henderson, MS Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "They understand the importance of advancing the eating disorder field, and their roles in leading the iaedp board is a direct reflection of that commitment."

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates thirty-one facilities in twelve states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Rosewood, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

