Monte Nido & Affiliates to Bring Eating Disorder Treatment Programs to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for over 24 years, announces today their upcoming entrance into Atlanta, GA, with the opening of two distinct eating disorder treatment programs in home-like settings. Once open, Monte Nido Atlanta will provide treatment for adults, while Clementine Atlanta will offer treatment for adolescents. The programs mark Monte Nido & Affiliates' first in the state, and is reflective of the company's continued commitment to expanding access to this critical care nationwide.

"It is estimated that approximately 28 million Americans will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives, and we believe that everyone in need of treatment deserves access to quality care," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "For decades, we've offered unique treatment plans that provide each individual with holistic, person-centric care, and it is with joy that we are now expanding this much-needed treatment to both adults and adolescents in the state of Georgia."

Monte Nido Atlanta

Research shows that most people with anorexia also showed signs of an anxiety disorder several years before the start of their eating disorder, and other co-occurrences are common. Monte Nido Atlanta will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring conditions including trauma, and psychiatric presentations. The program's treatment approach focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, the implementation of mindful eating and exercise routines, the elimination of destructive behaviors and the development of motivation for recovery.

Clementine Atlanta

Clementine Atlanta is a program exclusively for adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 seeking treatment for anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder or exercise addiction. Treatment integrates personalized clinical and nutritional care, as well as comprehensive academic and family support. Clementine Atlanta marks the company's first adolescent program that will treat all genders.

"Eating disorders do not discriminate, and we are proud to provide adults and adolescents of all genders treatment in the Southeast region, allowing them to remain closer to home and their families," said Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at one of Monte Nido & Affiliates Atlanta-based programs, please contact: 888-228-1253, or visit www.montenido.com

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-five facilities in ten states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.

Media Contact: Jack Kay

Makovsky

(212) 508-9629

[email protected]

SOURCE Monte Nido

Related Links

http://www.montenido.com

