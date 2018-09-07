Montefiore Health System & Aetna Joint Announcement of Agreement

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to jointly announce that Montefiore Health System and Aetna have reached an agreement on a multi-year arrangement that will continue to provide Aetna members with in-network access to Montefiore Health System hospitals (Montefiore Medical Center, Montefiore Mount Vernon, Montefiore New Rochelle, Montefiore Nyack and Highland Medical P.C., St. Luke's Cornwall and White Plains) and its employed providers.*

Aetna members who receive care at any of the Montefiore hospitals or from Montefiore affiliated clinicians will continue to be covered at the in-network level of benefits.

As a result of this agreement, there will be no disruption in coverage and Montefiore patients can continue to see their doctors.

We look forward to continuing our work together to provide the most accessible healthcare for the people we serve in New York.

*Montefiore Health System's Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and Montefiore Health System's employed provider, Scarsdale Medical Group (now called White Plains Medical Service, PC) are under separate, current Aetna contracts and remain in-network with Aetna.

SOURCE Montefiore Health System; Aetna