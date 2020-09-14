Montefiore Notifies Individuals Affected by Blackbaud Cyberattack

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Medical Center announced today that it is mailing letters to some patients alerting them of a data security breach involving one of its vendors, Blackbaud, Inc. ("Blackbaud"). Blackbaud provides software and cloud-based data storage solutions for Montefiore.

In the Blackbaud Cyberattack, an individual illegally hacked into its systems and took copies of customer databases in order to extort ransom. According to Blackbaud, ransom was paid and the data was destroyed.

The incident occurred between February 7, 2020 and May 20, 2020. Blackbaud first notified Montefiore on July 16, 2020, and since then Montefiore has been communicating with Blackbaud to better understand the nature and the extent of the breach.

This incident did not expose all Montefiore patient information, only the information held in Blackbaud's database, which includes patient names, addresses, names of treating physicians, date(s) of service and clinical department. To date there is no evidence that this data has been used illegally.

Blackbaud confirms Social Security numbers, financial accounts and credit card information were encrypted, and not accessed by the unauthorized individual. In addition, this incident did not involve access to Montefiore's medical system or electronic health records.

Montefiore has set up a dedicated call center to answer questions about this incident, at 833-755-1027, between 9 am - 9 pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except holidays. Montefiore recommends that patients carefully review any communication from their providers and immediately initiate direct contact regarding any questionable services, billing or requests for information.

Protecting privacy is one of Montefiore's top priorities. To help prevent something like this from happening again, Montefiore is reviewing the way secure information is stored with Blackbaud and is evaluating Blackbaud's safeguards.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 11 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Montefiore Medical Center

Related Links

http://www.montefiore.org

