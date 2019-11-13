Montefiore Signs Landmark Agreement To Provide Complex Medical Care To United Arab Emirates Patients

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Health System and The Department of Health (DOH) in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a formal agreement to provide people from Dubai and Abu Dhabi with complex healthcare services, such as cardiac surgery and neurosurgery. Montefiore is one of few elite hospitals in the U.S. to form such an agreement with UAE.

For six years, people needing sophisticated care have traveled to Montefiore from more than 70 countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and the Dominican Republic. The new agreement between Montefiore and the UAE DOH formalizes the relationship between the institutions and ensures that more middle eastern residents in need of specialized services will be able to access Montefiore's technology, clinical trials and expertise.

"We have had a clear vision for our international program," said Peter Semczuk, DDS, senior vice president and executive director, Montefiore Health System. "This agreement with UAE allows us to share our expertise globally."

"Families travel thousands of miles because they know the care that we provide is second to none," said Irene Gebrael, PhD, senior director, International Department, Montefiore Health System. "Equally as important is that when people come to us, whether from abroad or the Bronx, we treat them like family, doing the best we can to provide a home away from home. We take this privilege and responsibility seriously."

In addition to enabling families to get care at Montefiore, the International Department has also created a Visiting Doctor Program so providers from Montefiore can go to hospitals in various countries to share expertise.

"By leveraging the expertise of Montefiore's clinicians, we are enhancing the care that we can provide to our residents," said H.E. Mohamed Al Hamli, Under Secretary DOH Abu Dhabi. "There are few institutions in America that offer unique expertise like Montefiore, and we appreciate our relationship with the doctors, nurses and medical teams who are providing specialty care that is not available in the Emirates."

The International Department at Montefiore opened in 2013 and has rapidly expanded. It has coordinated care for more than 800 hundred patients from around the globe. Every aspect of a patient's care, as well as the needs of their family, is handled by the International Department, from transport and accommodation to visa applications and translation services. To learn more, visit: https://www.montefiore.org/international.

