Montem Outdoor Gear Launches New Line of Ultralight Rain Jackets

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montem Outdoor Gear has launched an all-new line of rain jackets. The new Montem Hydro Rain Jacket features a high-quality design and is made with Montem's superior components that are built to last. The fabric used is proprietary to the company, and took 1.5 years to develop. The rain jacket is on sale now.

The new line of rain jackets was inspired in part by ongoing consumer requests. Although similar to other jackets in the outdoor industry, the Montem Hydro Rain Jacket differentiates itself with a custom fabric, hip pocket zips, a phone pocket, and waterproofing that is unrivaled by even the highest caliber competitors. With a waterproof rating of 9,000mm+, the rain jacket provides reliable protection from the elements.

Aside from boasting top of the line waterproofing capabilities, the jacket also differentiates itself from the competition with a unique feature – it packs up into a small pouch that lines the inside of the jacket. How small does it pack up? The size of a fist.

"We are very excited to be launching this new rain jacket," said founder Joseph Passalacqua. "We received a lot of feedback from our loyal customers, who we've obtained through retailing our industry leading line of trekking poles. We hope our rain jacket makes an impact and provides the benefits of complete protection from the elements while also appealing to the minimalist in all of us."

Rain jackets are experiencing a resurgence as a staple in the modern outdoor enthusiasts wardrobe. Combining ultralight portability with extreme elemental protection, the Montem Hydro Rain Jacket is a trendsetter in the outdoor space and should be a staple in every serious hikers' pack.

The new rain jacket is their first foray into apparel, but make no mistake as they're known for extremely strict testing practices designed to insure only the highest quality gear makes it to the market. With numerous accolades for the rest of their products, such as top rankings from Backpacker Magazine, Outdoor Gear Lab, The Wirecutter, The NYT, and GQ to name a few, they've got a proven track record for crafting high quality performance gear which this new line of rain jackets has lived up to. You can learn more about rain jackets, how to select them, and how they're designed here: https://montemlife.com/rain-jackets-rain-coats/buyers-guide/

Montem Outdoor Gear is a leader in innovating and creating outdoor equipment for year-round use. We've been trained to believe these costs increase quality, but they rarely do. We estimate the average person pays at least 30% more for products of comparable quality as ours. Our minimalistic elements, coupled with traditional design, results high quality gear for the best prices.

For more information, visit https://montemlife.com

