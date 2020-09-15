Montessori ONE Academy Launches National Distance Learning Program and Covid-19 Safety Protocols for Classroom Learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Montessori ONE Academy, an internationally accredited (Association Montessori Internationale) school has taken a unique approach to serving parents and children looking for consistent, quality education during the pandemic. Montessori ONE Academy offers two full-time programs: On-campus, in-classroom learning to residents in the Albuquerque area and Distance Learning to students ages 4-12 living anywhere in the continental United States.

"We recognized a need in our community for safe, quality education on a consistent schedule that would allow parents and teachers to continue to work; meet children's emotional, social, and intellectual needs; and give everyone peace of mind during an incredibly stressful time. We knew that if our community was looking for these solutions, so were other communities in the United States. Our response was to provide parents and children with exactly what they were asking for." – Tina Patel, Founder/Director, Montessori ONE Academy

The full-time On Campus Learning programs serve infant, preschool, and elementary students, ages six weeks to 12 years. To ensure the safety of students and staff, the school conducted extensive research, collaborated with the state health department, and consulted with educational and national health institutions. Their Covid-19 Safety Protocols rolled out on June 3, 2020 for the Summer program. Protocols include:

Access restricted to students and staff

Mobile app to manage arrivals and departures

Daily health questionnaire and temperature check

Sanitation stations at entrance and exit

Sanitation stations in each classroom

Dedicated kitchenettes and restrooms

Frequent hand washing

Independent workstations and supplies

Small class sizes

Designated pick-up areas for each class

Daily UV and disinfectant fogging

Mask requirements

The school's safety protocols rely on what they refer to as a "Pod System".

"Each classroom is a Pod. The students and teachers operate exclusively within their pod. They eat together, recess together, and have access to a dedicated restroom and kitchenette. Because mixed age groups are a hallmark of Montessori practice, we have grouped siblings together where possible. To maintain the integrity of each Pod and ensure minimum risk of exposure to Covid-19, the Pods are small—no more than 10 individuals per current state mandates-- and the individuals within don't cross with those in another Pod." – Tina Patel, Founder/Director Montessori ONE Academy

Montessori ONE Academy parents whose children are enrolled in the On Campus Learning Program universally agree that its safety protocols, full-time schedule, nurturing environment, and quality academics have set the bar extremely high.

"We felt that if our children could return to school with an exceptional measure of safety, it would not only be in their emotional and intellectual best interests, but in ours as working parents. Montessori ONE is going above and beyond to ensure student and staff safety. Our children are loving school and, as parents, we feel extremely confident that risks are minimized." – Danielle W., Parent

In March, Montessori ONE piloted their full-time Distance Learning Program for existing students in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Feedback was so positive, the program is now being offered to students ages 4–12 living anywhere in the continental United States. Montessori ONE's Distance Learning Program offers an authentic Montessori curriculum, including:

Mixed age group lessons

Individualized attention

Montessori materials

Virtual social interaction

Spanish language lessons

Science experiments

Parents are required to provide:

A laptop or tablet

Internet connection

Basic school supplies

Dedicated workspace

Organized storage

"My son is in First Grade and he is excelling academically while learning real life skills such as time management, public speaking, and presentations. He is taking enormous pride in his work. He has mentors within the classroom he can lean into and has a close, nurturing rapport with his teacher. While most of us just hope we can weather this new normal, my son is excelling at school and in life right now." -- Anonymous, Parent

Montessori ONE is partnering with other private Montessori schools around the country to provide those students with authentic Montessori distance learning until their schools can reopen.

"The pandemic created a need for Montessori institutions to adapt quickly, but not every school had the resources to do what we did. Currently, not every school can reopen whether it is due to resources or health and safety concerns. We want to support Montessori schools and help their communities remain intact. We want Montessori parents to know that there is a safe, high-quality, Montessori distance learning option for preschool and elementary children until our partner schools can reopen." – Tina Patel, Founder/Director of Montessori ONE Academy

Both Montessori ONE programs are currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Montessori ONE Academy is offering students a free trial day to experience the Distance Learning program before enrolling. Albuquerque-area parents interested in the On Campus Learning option can schedule a personal virtual tour to learn more.

