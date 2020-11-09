Monteverde & Associates PC Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Owners of Envision Healthcare Corporation Common Stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Monteverde & Associates PC in regard to a proposed class action settlement.

SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL RECORD HOLDERS AND ALL BENEFICIAL HOLDERS OF ENVISION HEALTHCARE CORPORATION ("ENVISION") COMMON STOCK WHO PURCHASED, SOLD OR HELD SUCH STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM AND INCLUDING AUGUST 10, 2018, THE RECORD DATE FOR VOTING ON ENTERPRISE PARENT HOLDINGS INC.'S ACQUISITION OF ENVISION FOR $46.00 PER SHARE IN CASH (THE "ACQUISITION"), THROUGH AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 11, 2018, THE DATE THE ACQUISITION CLOSED, INCLUDING ANY AND ALL OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PREDECESSORS, SUCCESSORS, TRUSTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, ESTATES, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES, HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND TRANSFEREES.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, that a hearing will be held on February 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Richard G. Andrews. Settlement Class Members should check the Settlement Class website in advance of the Final Approval Hearing to determine whether that hearing will occur in person at the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, 844 N King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or via a remote link. The hearing will be held for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the Litigation for $17.4 million should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Final Judgment and Order of Dismissal with Prejudice should be entered by the Court dismissing the Litigation with prejudice and releasing the Released Claims against Defendants and Defendants' Released Persons; (3) whether final certification of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff, and Lead Counsel should be granted; (4) whether the Plan of Allocation for the Net Settlement Fund is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; and (5) whether the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses, and any award to Lead Plaintiff pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4) should be approved.

IF YOU PURCHASED, SOLD OR HELD ENVISION COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM AND INCLUDING AUGUST 10, 2018 THROUGH AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 11, 2018 (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS PERIOD"), YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION, INCLUDING THE RELEASE AND EXTINGUISHMENT OF CLAIMS YOU MAY POSSESS RELATING TO YOUR PURCHASE OR ACQUISITION OF ENVISION COMMON STOCK DURING THE SETTLEMENT CLASS PERIOD.

If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain copies by writing to Envision Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, 1-888-905-0951, or on the Internet at www.EnvisionMergerSettlement.com. If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release by mail (postmarked no later than March 11, 2021), or online at www.EnvisionMergerSettlement.com www.envisionmergersettlement.com no later than March 11, 2021, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you purchased or acquired Envision common stock during the Settlement Class Period and you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than January 25, 2021, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Members of the Settlement Class who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Litigation pursuant to the Stipulation of Settlement.

Any objection to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel's request for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses, and any award to Lead Plaintiff must be received by each of the following recipients via hard copy and email no later than January 25, 2021 and filed with the Clerk of the Court no later than February 9, 2021:

CLERK OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF DELAWARE

J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building

844 N King Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Lead Counsel:

Monteverde & Associates PC

Juan E. Monteverde

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

[email protected]

Counsel for Defendants:

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Peter E. Kazanoff

425 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10017

[email protected]

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Rachelle Silverberg

51 W. 52nd Street

New York, NY 10019

[email protected]

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed above.

Dated: November 9, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF DELAWARE

