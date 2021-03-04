Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Xilinx, Inc. In The Northern District Of California

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --



Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No. 3:21-cv-01108-JD, on behalf of common shareholders of Xilinx, Inc. ("Xilinx" or the "Company") (XLNX) who hold Xilinx securities and are harmed by Xilinx and its board of directors' alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the sale of the Company to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD", "the Proposed Transaction").

Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Xilinx common stock will be converted into 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock (the "Merger Consideration") per share of Xilinx common stock they own. The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration is inadequate and that the Registration Statement (the "Proxy") provides shareholders with materially incomplete and misleading information with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. In particular, the complaint alleges that the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) financial projections for Xilinx and AMD; (ii) the valuation analyses performed by the Company's financial advisor in support of its fairness opinion; and (iii) background process leading up to the Proposed Transaction.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2021. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice of your rights or interests, please contact Monteverde & Associates PC.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/xilinx-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

