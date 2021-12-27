Montfort AG Opens Its Regulated Digital Assets Trading Platform to the Public

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monfort AG, FinTech company offering products and services for the investment and digital assets sector, announced today that its flagship product, the trading platform, is now available to business users and institutions in eligible jurisdictions within Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The trading platform leverages asset management tools in blockchain space with regulatory compliance frameworks, giving institutional investors access to low-cost transactions and greater liquidity.

Alexander Denisov, Partner of Montfort AG: "With the disruption of technology and booming interest in blockchain and other novel financial instruments, the demand for digital asset consulting and trading is growing at a staggering rate. Our platform is intended to create new avenues for digital asset management by implementing modern and simple instruments to ensure successful trading and portfolio management for all our customers."

The new platform enables Montfort AG to provide an increased number of services in the field of digital assets, OTC trading, managing investment portfolios, develop and implement strategies to help businesses generate income. Monfort' trading instruments can be applied to a variety of asset classes and can be employed by investment companies of different levels of expertise.

Founded in 2021 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Montfort AG runs business in many other countries of the EU, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The company's line of business includes quality consulting services and management of digital assets in the FinTech area to fuel further proliferation of blockchain technologies and develop income-driven solutions to help businesses redefine their operations and business models. The company is also engaged in developing hardware and software solutions for the digital asset space, helping businesses lay ground for new opportunities in the market.

