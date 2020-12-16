Montgomery County Jail and Courthouse Deploys Athena Security Temperature Checking Technology As Holistic Staff and Inmate Health Precaution

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Security today announced that Montgomery County, Texas, with over 600,000 residents, located 25 miles north of Houston, chose Athena Security's Elevated Temperature Checking system on the Apple iPad as part of a holistic approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

"The Montgomery County jail behaves like a small city with a very concerned staff that has children and elderly folks at home, officers that come and go, food services, maintenance, counselors, chaplains and inmates all in one place," said Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson. "We realized quickly that we needed a touch free, automated temperature screening system to complement our holistic approach to COVID mitigation. We had a very diverse committee including homeland security vet Athena Security and we're very pleased that our jail and courthouse has the added confidence that regular, automated and accurate temperature screenings are being conducted all day every day. Along with 100% mask adherence, sanitation stations, social distancing when possible and the addition of in house medical staff with rapid result kits and blood tests along with UV lights and spray chemicals, we feel we're doing everything possible to safeguard the health of everyone inside and outside of our facilities."

Acting Quickly

Prior to selecting Athena Security for touchless temperature screenings, Montgomery County employed clerical staff to take temperatures by hand and subsequently those employees performing the screening tested positive for COVID-19. Knowing they had to contain the spread of the virus, as well as protect their employees and inmates, Montgomery County looked into alternatives to help keep everyone safe. "Although we've received occasional pushback about using a camera-based system, it was an easy decision to deploy Athena Security to eliminate the need to put our staff and those coming in through unnecessary direct person-to-person contact," said Sheriff Henderson. "Athena Security tracks no personal information, the thermal camera is incredibly accurate and it allows for an additional, holistic safety measure to help maintain business as usual in an extraordinary time."

About Athena Security

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra, Athena Security is a cutting edge Apple iPad temperature detection security camera startup. Athena Security is extremely accurate - within .3 degrees Celsius accurate for temperature detection. Athena offers an enterprise turn-key Elevated Temperature Detection System for fast, frictionless, contactless screening of pedestrian traffic checking the temperature of up to 2000 people per hour. Athena Security provides an initial temperature checker screening that can be confirmed by a second medical thermometer. For more information go to Athena Security's website at http://athena-security.com

