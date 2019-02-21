Montgomery County Public Schools Adopts LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics 6-8 Math As Its Core Middle School Math Curriculum

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8, 2019, Montgomery County Public Schools announced the adoption of LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics 6-8 Math as its core math curriculum. Montgomery County Public Schools chose LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics after an extensive review process that included teachers, district leaders, parents, students and supervisory input from the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy.

LearnZillion, an Illustrative Mathematics certified partner, curates and publishes the highest-quality core instructional materials. The LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics curriculum is a problem-based, core curriculum with integrated professional learning experiences ensuring students receive high-quality mathematics instruction. Designed and written by noted mathematician and author Bill McCallum and his team, the curriculum received the highest rating on EdReports, a nonprofit that provides independent reviews of K-12 instructional materials.

Per the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) RFP, MCPS set out to find "curricular materials and approaches that are culturally responsive; explicitly support English Language Learners, students with disabilities, and students in need of additional intervention; allow for enrichment and acceleration; and provide easy-to-understand resources for parents/guardians."

During the committee final adoption meeting, Scott Murphy, Director, Department of Secondary Curriculum and District-Wide Programs process lauded LearnZillion's platform. "The way [LearnZillion] supports teachers and their understanding of both lesson strategy and the math content is really strong. It produces a classroom that is not teacher directed but student focused. A classroom that fosters productive struggle to help students master the conceptual foundations of mathematics. "

The curriculum will be rolled out to Montgomery County Public School's 6-8th grade classrooms over a three-year period. Montgomery County Public Schools serves over 160,000 students, making it the 14th largest school district in the country. "We recommend the purchase of [LearnZillion] because these lessons come bound and organized, ready for teachers to use," noted Niki Hazel, Director, Department of Elementary Curriculum.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Montgomery County Public Schools," said Eric Westendorf, CEO of LearnZillion. "MCPS ran one of the most thoughtful adoption processes I have seen. They were laser-focused on quality and they effectively brought all their stakeholders together to make a decision that elevated quality over bells and whistles."

About LearnZillion

LearnZillion curates and publishes the highest-quality core instructional materials, supported by exceptional professional development. LearnZillion is been committed to helping educators design and deliver powerful, lasting learning experiences. Districts that adopt our curricula empower teachers to spend less time building student-facing materials from scratch and more time meeting their students' needs. For more information, visit LearnZillion.com.

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We develop and deliver core mathematics curriculum along with deeply integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students receive engaging mathematics instruction. Our middle school curriculum is the only middle school mathematics series meeting EdReports expectations in all 3 Gateways. We are currently authoring a high school mathematics curriculum, available for adoption in 2019.

