Montinore Estate Hosts Winemaking Intensive At 2018 Biodynamic Conference

FOREST GROVE, Ore., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Montinore Estate, the country's largest producer of certified estate wines made from Biodynamic grapes, hosted a full-day, pre-conference winemaking intensive on Thursday, November 15. The sold-out event delved into practical and creative approaches to making Biodynamic wine with leading winemakers and researchers.

Rudy Marchesi, partner of Montinore Estate, kicked off the day by welcoming attendees and highlighting the importance of Biodynamics.

"Thursday's sold-out intensive demonstrates the growing interest in Biodynamic wines," said Marchesi. "We were honored to welcome people to our vineyard and winery to share our expertise and the benefits of Biodynamic practices for winemaking. After more than 15 years as a Biodynamic winery, I can't imagine farming our vineyard any other way."

The day's events included a session on Best Practices in Vineyard Soil Health led by Adriano Zago, an international expert in Biodynamic agriculture, followed by a session on Using Horn Silica to Support Healthy Vines and Healthy Grapes led by Zago and Marchesi.

The intensive ended with a panel on Crafting Wine with Integrity from international wine experts:

Nicoletta Dicova, an Italian wine journalist and communicator, who researches the progression of natural wine from the ancient wine world to today's global phenomenon.

Stephen Webber , Montinore Estate's Head Winemaker.

, Montinore Estate's Head Winemaker. Dan Rinke , the vineyard manager and winemaker at Johan Vineyards, another Biodynamic vineyard in the Willamette Valley.

The Biodynamic Association, a membership-based nonprofit organization, is hosting the 2018 Annual Biodynamic Conference. The conference commenced on Wednesday, November 14 and continues through Sunday, November 18.

This year's theme is "Transforming the Heart of Agriculture" with a focus on soil health, social justice and the regeneration of our earth, communities and human spirits.

About Montinore Estate

Montinore Estate was established in 1982 and is now the largest producer of certified estate wines made from Biodynamic® grapes in the country. With a 200-acre Demeter Certified Biodynamic® and organic vineyard located in north Willamette Valley in Oregon, the winery focuses on producing superior Pinot Noirs, cool climate whites and fascinating Italian varietals. Montinore Estate's close attention to each step of the grape-growing and winemaking processes is rooted in the belief that exceptional wine is born of a sustained marriage of soil, climate and artful stewardship. To learn more, visit www.montinore.com.

