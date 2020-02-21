Montréal-Ottawa: Full VIA Rail Weekday Service Starts Monday

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce that full weekday service between Montréal and Ottawa will resume starting Monday, February 24.

Overview of service resumptions*

Route

Service

Toronto- London-Windsor

In full service

Toronto-Sarnia

In full service

Toronto-Niagara Falls

In full service

Montréal-Ottawa

Weekdays

Full service

(starting date planned

Monday, February 24)

 

Montréal-Ottawa

weekends

Full service

(starting date planned Saturday, February 22)

 

*This information is subject to change without notice.

Since all other VIA Rail services remain cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

As of February 21, 691 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than 123 000 passengers have been affected.

Please note that the cancellation window of the different services is based on the minimum expected time it would take to resume the service once the line reopens.

Accordingly, we are protecting reservations as long as possible to prevent passengers from changing their travels plans unnecessarily.

Overview of service cancellations*

Route

Service

Cancelled until

Montréal-Québec City

Cancelled

Sunday February 23

Toronto-Ottawa

Cancelled

Tuesday, February 25

Toronto-Montréal

Cancelled

Tuesday, February 25

Senneterre-Jonquière

Cancelled

Tuesday, February 25

The Ocean

Cancelled

Tuesday, February 25

Winnipeg-The Pas

Cancelled

Friday, February 28

Prince Rupert- Prince George -Jasper

Cancelled

Friday, February 28

The Canadian

Cancelled

Friday, February 28

*This information is subject to change without notice.

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all parties involved to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

About VIA Rail
As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

