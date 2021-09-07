MONTSERRAT New York Introduces Lab-Grown Diamonds Tweet this

MONTSERRAT New York aims to fill a void in the lab-grown diamond market by producing unique yet timeless lab-grown diamond jewelry with designs that amplify the brand's aesthetic. The Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, titled Our Love Letter to New York, is the team's ode to the city's infectious energy, wild nights, and resilient hustle. Inspired by Elsa Peretti's life, MONTSERRAT New York's collection emulates Peretti's captivating socialite existence in Manhattan and draws from her treasured time spent in Costa Brava. The line proudly features lab-grown diamonds expanding MONTSERRAT New York's commitment to sustainability.

"We realized that there are very few brands offering lab-grown diamond jewelry in unique, fashion-forward styles. As of now, the only two offerings for diamond jewelry are either high-priced diamond jewelry, or mass-market, basic jewelry styles featuring lab-grown diamonds." MONTSERRAT New York

The Autumn/Winter 2021 collection will be the first to launch with fifteen lab-grown diamond SKUs with price points ranging from $180 - $595 USD followed by the Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Each piece is made using 18k gold plated sterling silver, and will be offered in both white gold and yellow gold.

In an effort to decrease MONTSERRAT New York's carbon footprint the brand has teamed up with Terrapass to purchase carbon offsets by funding renewable energy and methane capture projects in communities across the country that work in diminishing the impact of their own greenhouse gas emissions.

"Lab-grown diamonds are a more sustainable alternative to mined diamonds. Rather than excavating our earth for diamonds, we are replicating the environment in which diamonds are created by growing our diamonds in machines that mimic the pressure of the earth and the temperature of the sun. This means that the diamonds used in this collection, and all collections moving forward, are 100% real diamonds without causing excavatory harm to the planet." MONTSERRAT New York

MONTSERRAT New York's lab-grown diamonds collection will be exclusively available DTC on Montserrat-nyc.com starting on September 7, 2021.

ABOUT MONTSERRAT NEW YORK:

Montserrat New York fuses the two worlds of founders Carolina Cordón-Bouzán and Gayle Yelon: New York City and Barcelona. Every design is created not only to evoke the unique spirit of each location, but also to transition effortlessly between the events that come with bustling city life and weekend escapes. After a formative experience with CFDA/Vogue Incubator-supported brand, WHIT, where she learned the industry ins and outs firsthand, Cordón-Bouzán further developed her skills before striking out on her own. She partnered with her trusted friend, Gayle Yelon, to make her vision for Montserrat New York a reality. Together, they forge a brand that embodies the strength, sensuality, style and ethos of a woman as at home on the Mediterranean coast as she is in the ultimate urban jungle.

