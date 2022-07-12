Proven leader in privately-owned vehicle relocation, Erin Almand, will deliver on Montway's reputation of customer service and satisfaction

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announced the hiring of Erin Almand as Vice President, Moving & Relocation. In this role, Almand's focus will be to develop long-term relationships with Montway's moving and relocation partners through innovation, leadership, teamwork and a high level of customer service and satisfaction.

Montway Auto Transport Appoints Vice President, Moving & Relocation to Build Corporate Relocation Partnerships

The pandemic created a new landscape, where working remotely has proven to be a successful, long-term opportunity for millions of Americans who have moved homes since its onset in early 2020. With an increased focus on corporate relocation policies tied to employee satisfaction, companies are seeking the expertise of an auto relocation expert. Montway has built its reputation in the privately-owned vehicle market and has the stability and customer service experience needed to successfully serve relocation management companies and their end customers.

"Moving can be a stressful time and I want to do everything possible to make the process easy for both the employer and their transferee," said Almand. "Montway is an amazing organization with a customer-centric culture. I look forward to building on Montway's stellar service reputation to continue improving the customer journey while adapting to changing needs as employers continue to evolve to support the demands of a flexible workforce."

With 20 years' experience in privately-owned vehicle relocation, Almand has an extensive background in sales, service, operations, IT and claims. Prior to joining Montway, she was Vice President of Business Development for CarsArrive Auto Relocation, where she built processes focused on delivering a great customer experience. She also holds seats on several volunteer and industry associations, including Move for Hunger - Corporate Action Network (member); American Trucking Associations Moving & Storage Conference Supplier Committee (vice-chair); the Arizona Moving Association (member at large) and the Corporate Relocation Council Planning Committee (member).

"Erin prioritizes building long-lasting relationships with customers and embodies our mission of delivering a five-star experience to every customer," said Kaye Ceille, President, Business Solutions Group, Montway Auto Transport. "As we build our account services team to further personalize our service, her proven and specialized leadership will drive growth in Montway's moving and relocation sector."

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the privately-owned vehicle market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. www.Montway.com

