Monument Economics Group Expands Antitrust & Competition Practice; Jonathan Schwartz and Dr. Oktay Akkus Join Firm

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Economics Group, a leading provider of economic consulting services and expert testimony, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Schwartz and Dr. Oktay Akkus have joined the firm as Vice Presidents in its Arlington, Virginia office.

With over 19 years of experience working as an applied economist in economic consulting firms, Mr. Schwartz has provided written or deposition testimony on a variety of subjects including class certification, damages and settlement allocations. His work has covered a broad range of matters including antitrust, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and contract disputes, where he has performed analyses related to antitrust liability, damages, class certification, settlement allocation, overcharge pass through, reasonable royalties, lost profits, business valuation and actuarially fair dividend payments. Mr. Schwartz earned an M.A. from University of California, Los Angeles and is a CFA Charterholder.

Dr. Akkus is an economist specializing in econometrics, industrial organization, and statistical analysis. Dr. Akkus has provided statistical and economic analyses to estimate damages in antitrust cases, including matters involving allegations of price-fixing and monopolization in a wide range of industries including food, airlines, chemicals, semiconductor manufacturing, health care, transportation equipment manufacturing, and consumer electronics. He has also conducted economic analyses on estimation of gender or age disparity and lost earnings in labor dispute cases. Dr. Akkus earned a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.

Monument's President, Dr. Russell Lamb, knows the additions of Mr. Schwartz and Dr. Akkus will allow the firm to better serve its clients' growing economic consulting needs. Dr. Lamb noted: "I am very excited to have Jonathan and Oktay join the team at Monument. Their strong academic backgrounds and established reputations as economic consultants and testifying experts will substantially bolster our Antitrust & Competition practice and the breadth of capabilities we offer our clients."

Led by Dr. Russell Lamb, Monument Economics Group is a business advisory and economic consulting firm that provides expert testimony, litigation support, economic and financial analysis, and strategic advisory services to law firms and a range of corporate and government entities in the United States and internationally. Monument Economics Group also assists clients in all phases of litigation and business disputes in a variety of contexts, including antitrust and competition, trade forensics, ports and transport logistics, international arbitration, valuation, class action, healthcare, and damages analysis.

For more information, please visit www.megconsulting.com.

SOURCE Monument Economics Group