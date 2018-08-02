Monument Economics Group Expands Operations to Philadelphia, PA; Alejandro Silva to Head New Office

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington, VA-based litigation and economic consulting firm, Monument Economics Group, has expanded operations to Philadelphia, PA. Monument's Philadelphia office is led by Alejandro Silva, MBA, who joins Monument as a Principal. Mr. Silva earned an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management, where he was awarded the prestigious J. Fred Weston Award for academic excellence in finance.

With more than 15 years of economic consulting expertise, Alejandro Silva has assisted major law firms and corporate clients in complex litigation by developing and applying economic and financial models. Mr. Silva's work has been used to analyze potential damages in a range of disputes, including antitrust, breach of contract, oil and gas royalties, and complex financial matters. Mr. Silva has assisted in development and preparation of expert testimony, including supervision and management of complex data analysis, especially for large transactional databases in antitrust. He has extensive experience in project management in litigation, including assisting counsel in analysis of damages for settlement, trial preparation, and strategic case issue. Mr. Silva has also provided expert analysis and opinions regarding occupancy tax losses to cities and states from alleged under-remittances from online travel companies.

Monument's President, Dr. Russell Lamb said the firm's Philadelphia office will help it serve its extensive set of clients in the Philadelphia and New York regions, and tapped Mr. Silva to lead it to better serve its clients' economic consulting needs. Dr. Lamb noted: "Monument is very excited to open this office in Philadelphia as we have many existing relationships in the area. I have known Alejandro Silva for a decade and have found him to be a consultant and economist of the highest caliber. Alejandro is uniquely poised to further Monument's presence in Philadelphia, and with his exceptional leadership skills, I am confident in his success there."

Monument Economics Group is a litigation and economic consultancy based in Arlington, Virginia, providing expert consulting and strategic advisory services to law firms and corporate and government entities in the United States and internationally.

For more information, please visit www.megconsulting.com.

SOURCE Monument Economics Group

Related Links

http://www.megconsulting.com

