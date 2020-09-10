Monument Health Chooses Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience to Transform Physician-Patient Encounters with Ambient Clinical Intelligence

BURLINGTON, Mass. and RAPID CITY, S.D., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that Monument Health has chosen the Nuance® Dragon Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution to securely capture, contextualize and document virtual and in-person patient visits in the electronic health record (EHR), and empower physicians to reduce administrative workloads and focus on patient care with clinical documentation that writes itself.™

With over 4,500 physicians and caregivers in 33 medical specialties, Monument Health serves 20 communities across western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming with five hospitals, eight specialty and surgical centers, and more than 40 medical clinics and service centers. Monument Health's adoption of the Nuance DAX solution is a natural extension of its long-term use of Nuance Dragon® Medical One, PowerMic Mobile, PowerScribe 360, PowerShare, Surgical CAPD, and EHR Services, including MyChart support and Clinical Service Desk.

"Our use of innovative technology from Nuance has steadily improved our ability to deliver excellent patient care, assist physicians with tools that increase workflow efficiencies, and lessen the burdens of documentation," said Stephanie Lahr, Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer, Monument Health. "The Nuance DAX solution is the logical next step in that continuous innovation process, and a significant and timely one at that. It captures each encounter and updates the EHR without the need for physicians to divide their attention between the patient and a computer screen during both in-person and virtual visits. It restores the vital human element in healthcare and enables physicians to get back to doing what they trained for and love."

"Monument Health exemplifies how leading health systems are innovating to improve healthcare experiences for patients and physicians by implementing the Nuance DAX solution," said Diana Nole, EVP and GM, Nuance Healthcare. "By empowering its clinicians with a solution that's specifically built to alleviate burdensome administrative workloads and enhance the physician-patient interaction, Monument Health is prioritizing the inherently human aspects of medicine that are central to improving healthcare experiences, reducing clinician burnout and driving enhanced clinical and financial outcomes."

Innovated by Nuance and Microsoft, the Nuance DAX solution is based on decades of Nuance conversational AI experience. It extends the power of Nuance Dragon Medical that is already trusted by over 550,000 physicians globally to create a fully voice-enabled and intelligent ambient exam room environment. Its capabilities far exceed those of traditional speech recognition software and legacy medical scribing services and include:

True next-generation ambient conversational AI technology that automatically converts a natural multi-party conversation between providers and their patients into complete, accurate and structured clinical documentation within the EHR.

Secure and unobtrusive capture of the details and context of multi-party conversations without interfering with the flow of natural conversation or requiring special commands or intervention.

Voice biometrics that securely verifies speaker identity and streamlines workflows.

Support for both smartphones and a purpose-built ambient device in exam rooms for maximum flexibility in deployment and use.

Support for a wide array of medical specialties across both in-person and telehealth encounters.

A growing list of integrated Dragon virtual assistant skills through a hands-free access point that enables care teams to complete tasks in real-time within their EHR and third-party applications.

About Monument Health

Headquartered in Rapid City, S.D., Monument Health (formerly Regional Health) is a community-based health care system with a mission to make a difference, every day. The system offers care in 33 medical specialties and serves 20 communities across western South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. With over 4,500 physicians and caregivers, Monument Health is composed of 5 hospitals, 8 specialty and surgical centers and more than 40 medical clinics and health care service centers. Monument Health is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 550,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance's award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality, and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

