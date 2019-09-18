Monumental Sports & Entertainment introduces new brand positioning and advertising campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), America's leading sports and entertainment family, today launched a new brand campaign themed, "Raise the game. Be Monumental," to raise awareness of the Monumental brand among fans and the broader D.C. business community. The new branding effort features the launch of a new and improved company website ( www.monumentalsports.com ) and new advertising campaign.

Monumental partnered with strategic brand consultancy and creative agency Brandpie to develop a brand positioning and communications strategy that reflects the organization's truly monumental nature – to position Monumental as America's leading sports and entertainment family. Brandpie's purpose-led approach enabled Monumental to stay true to its roots, while bringing to life the truth of the Monumental business, that they believe in a double-bottom line philosophy – doing good business by doing good. Their commitment to making a positive impact on their community is real and the new positioning makes that commitment explicit.

With eight teams and four arenas across the D.C. region, Monumental brings fans a unique and unrivaled array of live experiences, further enhanced by the recent $30 million renovation at Capital one Arena. Also, Monumental is at the forefront of esports with investments in companies like Team Liquid – the world's most successful esports team – and Epic Games – publisher of the global phenomenon Fortnite – helping fans enjoy an enhanced viewing experience with data-rich game broadcasts. The new campaign explores the ways in which Monumental is raising the game in sports and entertainment by delivering extraordinary experiences, inspiring fans and the entire D.C. community.

The engaging new creative will be featured in an integrated advertising campaign, launching this week with a high-profile double page print ad in the Washington Post. Video, out-of-home advertising, digital and paid social also feature in the brand campaign.

"This campaign is a call-to-action centered on the idea that when we raise our game, we become monumental and deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans and our people," said Ted Leonsis, founder, chairman, principal partner and CEO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "Our new tagline speaks to who we are and what's unique about our organization and how our people, our teams and our community come together to innovate, to lead and to inspire."

Rik Haslam, Executive Creative Partner at Brandpie said, "'Raise the game. Be Monumental' reflects the truly innovative nature of the business. We wanted a visual approach and verbal identity that was dynamic and did justice to the brand idea. From music, to animation and data-visualization every detail of the creative is designed to powerfully dramatize the 'raise the game' brand idea."

About Brandpie

Brandpie is a creative consultancy in New York City and London. We create ideas that transform businesses, their cultures and brands. We work across business and brand transformation, culture and communications. For more information, please visit http://brandpie.com .

Contact Information:

Maddie Hirsch, PR strategist at Influence & Co.

Email: mhirsch@influenceandco.com

Phone: 773-899-6281

SOURCE Brandpie

Related Links

http://brandpie.com

