mood33 Announces Distribution Partnership with Caliva

mood33 is currently available in many of the leading cannabis retailers, including Caliva, all eleven MedMen outlets, and both Harborside locations, and is available through five local delivery platforms in California. By leveraging Caliva's best-in-class distribution arm, mood33 plans to rapidly expand its distribution in the state within the year. The company will also be able to reach a larger audience through Caliva's innovative direct-to-consumer/home delivery platform and its strategic partnership with Eaze.

"Caliva's outstanding leadership team and commitment to cultivate, process and distribute the best cannabis products possible to its customers and patients, while creating an unrivaled workplace environment and ecosystem for its employees to thrive, are what attracted us to the Caliva organization," said Michael Christopher, Co-Founder of mood33. "To have the opportunity to partner with Caliva is a dream for our young brand and will enable us to rapidly increase access of mood33 products to consumers and further empower the brand to complete its mission to bring healthy, smoke-free cannabis products to all."

mood33's line of cannabis-infused sparkling tonics will be the first beverages distributed by Caliva, which recently announced its aspirations to lead the cannabis beverage category with its own suite of products and portfolio of select brands. Interest in the $210 billion beverage industry is high among cannabis players and the cannabis beverage market is expected to grow to a $1.9 billion industry segment in 2023, up from $89 million in 2018, according to Zenith Global. Retailers and traditional beverage makers believe that cannabis-infused drinks will not only create a new category, but disrupt the entire cannabis market.

"Our partnership completely aligns with Caliva's mission to provide plant-based solutions through healthy, clean, trusted products for consumers," says Eric Schnell, Co-Founder of mood33, whom also founded leading organic iced tea brand Steaz. "We're excited to broaden mood33's reach into mainstream homes with Caliva's DTC delivery platform in 2019 and beyond."

Launched in the summer of 2018, mood33 quickly built its presence in the marketplace via engaging brand activations, such as culinary experiences, wellness retreats, cannabis advocacy and education events and music festivals. The company brings a seasoned management team and proven sales and marketing experience in traditional CPG to the partnership with Caliva.

"We're huge believers in the products and ethos behind mood33," said Dennis O'Malley, CEO of Caliva. "Caliva is always proud to partner with quality and conscious brands that make a real difference in how people integrate wellness into their everyday lives."

"I have known mood33 Co-Founder Eric Schnell professionally for more than ten years and am inspired by the brand's mission to bring cannabis to consumers in a healthy delivery system through beverage," said Chris Cuvelier, Head of Beverage of Caliva. "We are excited to distribute mood33 as our first partner beverage brand and to leverage Caliva's distribution capabilities to deliver mood33 to more consumers up and down the state of California."

About mood33

Mood33® is a premium, California-based cannabis-infused beverage brand. Inspired by ancient herbal remedy, Ayurveda principles and traditional Chinese herbal medicine, mood 33 infusions were created for mood-based benefits - each infused with synergistic herbs and terpene blends that have been known to provide targeted benefits for wellness seeking consumers. mood33 aims to be a leader in ethical and sustainable business practices, identifying the best regions and supply chain partners for each organic ingredient, ensuring a clean supply chain from farm-to-bottle all while mandating fair trade sourcing practices across the entire company ecosystem.

For more information, visit mood33.com.

About Caliva

Caliva is the market leader in California for branded cannabis products. With its best in class facility in San Jose, Caliva produces top quality flower and cannabis oil, manufactures products and distributes them throughout the state. Caliva branded products can be found at their flagship dispensary in San Jose, dispensaries throughout the state of California, and purchased online at www.caliva.com and eaze.com. To learn more about Caliva, visit www.caliva.com

