Moody Foundation Donates $5 Million Grant To Presidential Leadership Scholars

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moody Foundation has made its second $5 million grant to the Presidential Leadership Scholars (PLS) program. PLS serves as a catalyst for a diverse network of leaders brought together to collaborate and make a difference in the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Each year, a diverse group of mid-career professionals begins a journey to hone their leadership abilities through interactions with former presidents, key administration officials, leading academics, and business and civic leaders. Scholars put their learning into action through personal leadership projects, intended to solve a problem or pressing issue. This year's class will join an active network of 240 Scholars working to lead lasting and positive change in their communities and across the globe.

"The Moody Foundation is pleased to contribute a second $5 million gift to the Presidential Leadership Scholars program," said Ross Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation and CEO and President of National Western Life Group. "PLS helps diverse leaders see across boundaries, imagine possibilities and put their leadership aspirations into motion. It's an honor to invest in this, and in the life-long connections that come from the Scholars' experiences."

The annual PLS program accepts approximately 60 leaders in partnership with the George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson presidential foundations. The program is funded through the Moody Foundation grants, other foundations, corporations and individuals.

"The Moody Foundation's support is helping us develop leaders to address the challenges of our time," said President George W. Bush. "I am fortunate to know the Scholars and I look forward to watching the PLS network continue to lead."

"Each year I'm inspired by the gifted, diverse group of Presidential Leadership Scholars and their shared commitment to improving the lives and futures of others," said President Bill Clinton. "I am grateful to the Moody Foundation for their continued support of the program."

The Moody Foundation is a founding partner for the PLS program. As such, it hosts the closing program –– the Moody Foundation Conversation –– during the graduation ceremony, which is livestreamed worldwide. The Conversation centers on ways participants are working to address current national and global issues. Last year President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton led the graduating Scholars in a discussion involving the opioid crisis, veterans' issues and immigration. See: presidentialleadershipscholars.org/2018-graduation.

"Developing and supporting effective leaders is central to the work of the Bush Institute," said Holly Kuzmich, executive director of the George W. Bush Institute. "We are grateful to the Moody Foundation for their support as we continue the meaningful work of sharpening the leadership skills of the Presidential Leadership Scholars who are creating positive changes in their communities and around the world."

"Inspiring civic engagement and partnership are at the heart of what we do at the Clinton Foundation," said Stephanie S. Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation. "This grant from the Moody Foundation allows us to continue to expand on this critical program that supports leaders from across the country as they improve their communities."

Interested candidates can apply for the 2020 Presidential Leadership Scholars class later this year at presidentialleadershipscholars.org/apply.

About the Moody Foundation

The Moody Foundation was established by W.L. Moody, Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody in 1942 to share their good fortune and make a difference in the lives of the people of Texas. Since then, the Moody Foundation has made more than $1.5 billion in grants throughout the state to organizations that have educated, healed, nurtured and inspired generations of Texans. The Moody Foundation continues with a board of three trustees: Frances Moody-Dahlberg, Ross Moody and Elizabeth Moody. Learn more at MoodyF.org.

About the Presidential Leadership Scholars program

Presidential Leadership Scholars serves as a catalyst for a diverse network of leaders brought together to collaborate and make a difference in the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson. Learn more at presidentialleadershipscholars.org.

Contact: Kami Lee representing Moody Foundation

(512) 344-2032

klee@hahnpublic.com

SOURCE Moody Foundation

Related Links

https://moodyf.org

