MOOG® Kicks-off New 'Problem Solver' Contest for Consumers

To enter the MOOG Problem Solver Contest is easy: now through November 11, 2019, participants can show off their skills by submitting a before-and-after photo of a situation where they solved a problem. This can be just about anything: auto repair or restoration, organizing a toolbox, fixing a bathroom door, or replacing a leaky faucet are just a few examples. All approved photos will be entered to win the grand prize of a trip for up to four (4) people to the location of their choice in the 48 contiguous United States, including three (3) nights' hotel accommodations and a US$500 pre-paid gift card. Fifty runners-up will receive a MOOG prize package containing a limited-edition MOOG 100 cap and a US$50 gift card to the Gear Store. (Entrants must be 18 years old or over and reside in the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories, or Canada (excluding Quebec).)

"For nearly 100 years, MOOG has been an industry leader, building its reputation on innovative engineering solutions to provide technicians with the best possible products to serve their customers' ever-evolving repair needs," said Rebecca Mahan, director, marketing communications. "We invite all MOOG enthusiasts to celebrate this spirit by entering the contest and showing off their own problem-solving skills."

To enter the MOOG Problem Solver Contest, submit your photos at www.moogpromotions.com ; for full contest rules, visit https://www.moogparts.com/problem-solver-contest/rules.html. To learn more about MOOG products, please visit www.MOOGparts.com or contact your MOOG supplier. Like MOOG on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MOOGparts, follow MOOG on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MOOGparts, or connect with the brand on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/MOOGparts.

The Contest begins on October 1, 2019 at 12:00:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on November 11, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (the "Contest Period"). Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories, and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 18 years of age or older, and of the age of majority in their state/province/territory of residence (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories; 21 in Puerto Rico) at the time of entry. The following individuals are not eligible to enter or win a prize: employees, contractors, directors, and officers of Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC ("Sponsor"), their parent, subsidiary, and affiliated companies, and the web design, advertising, fulfillment, legal, judging, administrative, and contest agencies involved in the administration, development, fulfillment, and execution of this Contest (collectively, "Contest Parties"), and the immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, grandparent, and spouse or "step" of each) and those living in the same household of each such person (those persons whether related or not who live in the same residence for at least three months during the twelve-month period preceding the start date of the Contest). Void in Quebec and where prohibited. For full contest rules, click here.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

