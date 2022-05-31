Moon Cheese® Launches Crunchy Cheese Sticks, A First-of-its-Kind Shelf-Stable Cheese Snack

The 100% Cheese Snack Brand Brings New Sticks to Its Lineup, On Shelves in May

FERNDALE, Wash., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheesy Days are coming! Moon Cheese®, known for its 100% cheese-based snacks, introduces Crunchy Cheese Sticks to its legendairy lineup. On shelves beginning in May, this new mouth-watering product line is available in five flavors including Cheesy Does It, Wild White Chedda', Kick It Up a Nacho, Rowdy Ranch, and Yum Inferno.

Moon Cheese®

Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks are the first shelf-stable cheese snack product in a stick or puff format made from 100% real cheese. The new line has four times more protein than leading brands with 14-15 grams of protein, only three grams of carbohydrates, and one gram or less of sugar per serving. Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks come in five different bold flavors, are certified gluten free and keto-friendly, are made with rBST free cheese, contain no artificial flavors and are 100% delicious.

"We're excited to release a breakthrough innovation for our Moon Cheese® fans," said Brad Lahrman, CEO of NutraDried Food Company, which owns the Moon Cheese® trademark. "Cheese stick snacks have been loved by consumers for decades, and now we have a nutritionally better option for everyone to enjoy. Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks meet the strict brand standard of our cheese snacks, which means made with 100% real cheese, packed with protein, and low in carbs and sugar. We can't wait for consumers to find their favorite flavor."

Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks have an MSRP of $4.99 and are available now on shelves at Whole Foods Market locations and will be available online this summer. During this exciting launch, the amazingly spicy Yum Inferno flavor will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit mooncheese.com and follow along on Instagram @mooncheesesnacks.

About Moon Cheese®

Moon Cheese® is the maker of 100% real cheese snacks that are packed with amazing flavor and a deliciously snackable crunch. Delightfully nutritious, the line of products is packed with protein, gluten free, low in carbs and sugar, yet high in calcium. For more information on Moon Cheese, please visit mooncheese.com or follow along on Instagram @mooncheesesnacks .

