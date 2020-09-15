Moon Mother Hemp is Partnering with 1% For the Planet Amplifying Their Environmental Activism and Their Commitment to Protect Our Planet

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Mother Hemp Company , is a woman-owned and family-operated small business that invests in sustainable and biodynamic farming practices to produce USDA Certified Organic Hemp for premium CBD wellness products. The crew on our small scale farm works intimately with the soil building relationships with each hemp plant. By nurturing and harvesting our plants by hand, we are continuously reminded of our deep appreciation for our environment and our desire to protect our planet for future generations to enjoy.

In August, we joined 1% For The Planet to further our support for environmental protection. Since Moon Mother Hemp's launch in 2018, we have regularly donated a portion of our quarterly proceeds to local non-profit organizations championing environmental and social justice issues. Now, as a part of our membership, we are pledging 1% of our annual income to organizations that are on the front lines of the conservation fight. Through a combination of financial contributions and volunteer service hours we will be working directly with non-profit organizations that are paving the way for a better future.

This partnership will magnify our voices and resources to address this crisis and fight for an environmental legacy we are proud to support.

As conservation activists, we are committed to creating a better future. Our individual action on a local level will contribute to a global impact on the most pressing issues of our lifetime. Every effort we make today to protect our planet benefits our future and protects the world where we live. This collective of activism aligns with our mission to be environmentally responsible Earth citizens.

1% For The Planet is championing environmental protection and we are proud to join this globally recognized organization of individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses collectively taking action. Moon Mother Hemp Company is passionate about working in harmony with our planet and unwavering in the tender care that goes into our products from seed to sale. This loving relationship we share with Mother Earth provides nourishment for both our bodies and our planet. It is that company-wide belief that inspires and motivates us to create a better world for our children.

"Moon Mother Hemp has always been a purpose-driven company, using our platform to make a positive impact in the world. Our partnership with 1% for the Planet is a great way for us to support environmental solutions in a tailored, more impactful way, that combines giving donations, boots on the ground activism, and volunteer work for our entire team. We are so excited to be forging lasting relationships with our partners and taking our environmental impact to the next level."

- Jessica Bates: Founder & CEO of Moon Mother Hemp

About Moon Mother Hemp - Moon Mother Hemp Company is a woman-owned, purpose-driven business with a passion for environmentally responsible farming and clean hemp based natural products. We are committed to providing the highest quality and purest CBD wellness products possible that are Leaping Bunny Certified. Our full spectrum hemp oil supplements and botanicals are gluten free and made from USDA-certified organic hemp, grown on our farm in Boulder, Colorado. Every ingredient we use is organic and carefully selected to support healing and wellbeing for body and mind. Product quality is insured by overseeing each stage of growth and production from seed to sale. For more information please visit Moon Mother Hemp.

Chloé Miller (She/Her/Hers)

Director of Public Relations

Moon Mother Hemp

[email protected]

(720) 750-5848

