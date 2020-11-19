MOON UltraLight Named to TIME's List Of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2020

To assemble the 2020 TIME Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. The results: everything from a smarter beehive to a greener tube of toothpaste to the technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine.

Following a successful brand launch at CES 2020, where the company was honored as one of TIME's Best Of CES 2020, this honor is an additional monumental milestone for MOON UltraLight. This win will aid in paving future growth of the company.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by such a prestigious publication." said Ed Madongorere, co-founder and CEO. "We want to thank TIME for their consideration and for selecting MOON UltraLight this year."

ABOUT MOON: MOON Ultra is the creator of the MOON UltraLight. MOON UltraLight is an ultra-portable lighting device designed with customers in mind. Its intuitive touch controls provide customizable brightness and tone, allowing users to perfectly capture special moments. MOON Ultra was founded in Boston, Massachusetts and is now headquartered in Austin, Texas. Follow MOON on Instagram @MyMOONUltra and view the company website: here

