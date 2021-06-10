Moonbet Brings Decentralization to the World of Online Gambling via Blockchain Technology

"Currently, owning a casino or sportsbook is for global conglomerates or high-net-worth individuals that can put up the capital themselves, then receive all the profits," said Jason Poprawa, an iGaming expert that has served as Sportsbook and Casino manager for a traditional online betting platform, adding, "With Moonbet, our community members receive regular profits, have a say in the project through community governance, and can be a part of all organic marketing initiatives."

Decentralized iGaming Platform

The seven-person core team is developing their Moonbet Sportsbook & Casino in tandem with their partners at Lion Gaming, which will be launched in August. Licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, the platform will allow users to play with a wide range of top cryptocurrencies.

Profits of the platform will be divided with 50% going directly into wallets of MBET token holders, while the remaining 50% will be reinvested into development, marketing, and operations that will ensure the platform competes with traditional iGaming brands.

"What truly sets us apart from other decentralized iGaming platforms is that we are being managed by a team of gambling, marketing, and development experts," explains Poprawa. "This allows us to deliver a world-class player experience that is as-good-as, if not better than, traditional online betting giants."

Initial Coin Offering

The project has already raised $110,000 USD during preliminary seed funding to offset developmental costs.

Moonbet will be conducting its Initial Coin Offering to the public with a pre-sale beginning June 22 directly from moonbet.org, which will feature a discounted price of $0.000025 per MBET token.

You can learn more about Moonbet via email, Telegram, Twitter, and their website.

