Moonbug and Thinkway Toys Announce Exciting New Partnership on Hit Property Morphle

Morphle, a magical red creature, along with his friend Mila, have quickly become a favorite of children aged two to five years old around the world, with 180 episodes produced and distributed in six different languages. The story-led series encourages curiosity, imagination and kindness amongst its audience, along with a playfulness that Thinkway and Moonbug are eager to expand upon in new toy lines set to launch in 2020.

"This is a really important moment in Morphle and Moonbug," says René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO of Moonbug. "Collaborating with a great partner like Thinkway to 'morph' the magic of the series into imaginative new toy lines is sure to delight our young fans, and further champion the success of digital-first entertainment franchises."

Thinkway Toys has been a leader in the global toy business for the past 30 years. Breaking through the industry in 1995 with Toy Story, the company saw something special in Morphle. With one of its key strengths being able to spot popular IP trends early, Thinkway knew they had hit a gold mine.

"We are excited to be partnering up with Moonbug over this unique digital IP," says Albert Chan, CEO of Thinkway Toys. "It's not everyday that we come across a digital IP that is able to speak to any gender on so many diverse markets, which makes Morphle extra special."

Born on YouTube in late 2011, Morphle is now distributed on top tier digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Samsung and Apple TV. In Q4 of 2019, more than 20 million American households watched at least one episode of Morphle weekly -- a number that is expected to grow tremendously in 2020.

"The stats speak for themselves," says Chan. "We are onto something big with Morphle and are looking forward to doing some really cool stuff with Moonbug— the future for this magical red creature is looking bright."

This new partnership between Thinkway and Moonbug will allow the Morphle franchise to expand to something much more than just digital, with two industry leaders coming together in a global master toy partnership.

For more information about Morphle, visit https://www.moonbug.com/morphle

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun and safe content for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage and many more and is also available on other global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

About Thinkway

Thinkway Toys is a Canadian-based company responsible for creating, producing and distributing creative and innovative high-quality toys. Specializing in Licensed Properties since 1990, Thinkway has produced toys for companies including Disney, Pixar, Universal and Warner Brothers.

Licensed properties include the Toy Story films, WALL-E, Monsters, Inc., A Bug's Life, The Incredibles, Cars 2, Despicable Me 2, Minions, Wreck-it Ralph, Planes, Spider-Man, The Avengers, The Dark Knight, and the Star Wars saga.

