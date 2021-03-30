Moonbug Entertainment Announces Major Expansion Across China With IQIYI and ByteDance

Moonbug has experienced tremendous distribution growth globally and last year established its footing within China. Moonbug's brands, which are focused on providing children with enriching content, have continued to grow in fandom and these new partnerships offer new in-market opportunities for the media company.

"The expansion of CoComelon to China is the start of a new, expansive chapter for Moonbug and lays the foundation for future partnerships within the market," said Nicolas Eglau, Managing Director EMEA & APAC, Moonbug. "Our ambition is to ensure every child in China has the ability to connect with CoComelon characters through one or more of their preferred platforms."

CoComelon teaches children how to take on everyday activities and role models positive behavior with a sense of enthusiasm. Kids can easily relate to the universal themes and everyday narratives such as eating your vegetables, learning to tie your shoes and getting ready for bed. With its bright and bold colors and cheerful nursery rhymes and phrases, CoComelon attracts children aged one to four to sing and dance along with JJ and his siblings as they learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, colors and more.

Moonbug is having active conversations with additional partners for further launches in the weeks to come. To learn more about Moonbug, please visit https://www.moonbug.com/ .

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including Disney, KT Corporation, SK Broadband, Tsutaya, Tencent and ByteDance/Xigua Video. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

About iQIYI

Launched on April 22, 2010, iQIYI is known for its high standards for quality, as well as its youthful and stylish branding. iQIYI has since achieved worldwide popularity and built up a massive userbase, allowing the company to constantly innovate across all areas of its business: technology, content, marketing and product development. iQIYI listed on NASDAQ on March 29, 2018, with the ticker symbol of "IQ". The company's comprehensive entertainment ecosystem provides users with services such as e-commerce, comics, literature, online games, ticket sales and short videos. We have a diversified business model, and are leading power in China's online video industry.

About ByteDance

Founded in 2012, ByteDance's mission is to inspire creativity and enrich life. With a suite of more than a dozen products, including TikTok and platforms specific to the China market, including Toutiao, Douyin, and Xigua, ByteDance has made it easier and more fun for people to connect with, consume, and create content.

The company has more than 240 offices in over 120 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. As of November 2019, ByteDance has over 60,000 employees and 15 research and development centers around the globe.

