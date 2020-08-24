Moonbug Original Series 'Mia's Magic Playground' To Launch Exclusively On HBO Max

"Content plays a critical role in kids' lives and parents continue to emphasize the need for premium programming like Mia's Magic Playground to help children grow and learn," said Andy Yeatman, Head of the Americas, Moonbug. "HBO Max has quickly grown into a popular and trusted destination for kids' programming and we couldn't imagine a better U.S. home for Mia."

Mia's Magic Playground follows Mia and her two best friends through their world of play. Each episode is seven minutes and caters to audiences aged four to six years old, teaching them real world life lessons through a fun and imaginative way.

HBO Max subscribers can access Mia's Magic Playground on HBOMax.com or by downloading the HBO Max app in the Apple App Store, Google Play or on Samsung TV. It is also available through several TV services including AT&T, DIRECTV, Hulu and more.

For more information on Moonbug and its impressive portfolio, visit www.moonbug.com .

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 26 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Joyn, Sky and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

About HBO Max

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, which debuted May 27, 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content, HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from WarnerMedia's rich library including motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros., highlights from New Line, and catalog titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc.

