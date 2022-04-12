MOONS Creates First-Ever Candle Collection for Each Phase of the Menstrual Cycle Tweet this

phases is the second product launch for the young direct-to-consumer brand. duets™, MOONS' category-first tampon + liner system designed to end leaks and proudly made in the USA and Canada, hit the market in summer of 2021 and has since been named a 2022 Editor's Pick by Health Magazine.

"A candle collection may seem an unlikely second sku for a brand such as ours," said CCO and cofounder Kaity Potak. "But the promise of MOONS has always been to provide useful, insightful products and information based on real life experiences. It's mind-boggling to us that we're not all taught to think about our bodies through this lens. But interest in this space is booming, and we're thrilled to be able to provide a fun, giftable way to start engaging with this deep wisdom."

The four candles in phases are 100% soy and hand-poured in reusable tins. The set's outer packaging is 100% recycled, and within each box is a matchbook and bookmark with information on each phase.

To learn more about MOONS, its products, and community, visit www.ourmoons.com

About MOONS

Founded in 2021, leading fem care company MOONS is changing the language, culture, and experience surrounding menstruation and other key phases of menstruators' lives. Their first product, duets™, combines a compact tampon + slim liner in one convenient pouch, making it the first-ever product system designed by women to end period stains. MOONS is proud to have an all female executive team led by CEO and Co-Founder, Rachel Donovan Geller and CCO & Co-Founder, Kaity Potak. MOONS is headquartered in New York's Hudson Valley.

