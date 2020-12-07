Moonshot Jr, a Silicon Valley Startup, Raising Capital for Expansion through Equity Crowdfunding to Build Next-gen Entrepreneurs and Innovators via STEAM

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay-at-home stocks is a trend that is likely to continue in the post-pandemic world in several industries, especially in EdTech (there are many latest unicorns in this space). One of the names disrupting EdTech in general and education is Moonshot Jr. That's because they deliver structured, high-quality, remote learning experiences that are inspiring students to exceed far beyond their expectations.

They have an outcome-focused approach and a SaaS-based monthly pricing plan. Moonshot Jr is experiencing a 50% MoM growth rate in addition to $50K+ in revenue per month. There's also some very smart money coming in including investments by EdTech industry leaders.

Moonshot Jr's platform offers holistic learning where students get a combination of pre-recorded videos, learning via games and Instructor-led tech sessions bundled with core life skills sessions on communication, online marketing, basic finance, art, public speaking, and more.

Their four stages of patent pending guided learning helps children not just explore their area of interest by exposure to future technologies (Robotics, AI, Game/App Development, Home Automation, etc.) but also take a deep dive into chosen streams. They learn productization and commercialization based on the product they decide to create. Moonshot Jr prepares children for the future by developing an entrepreneurial mindset based on their interest and aptitude.

Recent successes include:

Sania, age 13, who built her computer kit and went on to complete a successful Kickstarter, and now selling on Amazon and eBay.

Samvi, age 13, designed a subscription toy box to engage children with autism which led her to speak at TEDx.

Shourya, Founder of MQBit and creator of the Tambola app available on The Google Play Store or the Apple App Store!

Moonshot Jr is generating revenue which places it firmly above and beyond the "proof of concept" phase; most other equity crowdfunding campaigns are pre-revenue at best. It is no small feat that during its 11 months in existence, the company has grown to a 30+ full-time employee team and 10+ products available on Amazon.

Moonshot Jr already has a base platform/processes/curriculum and is now seeking investments to scale their growth and build a world-class EdTech company for K-12. Investors are encouraged to explore this investment opportunity.

About Moonshot Jr

The Moonshot Jr founding team comprises several serial entrepreneurs. Moonshot Jr has some of the biggest names on their advisory board including Ken Burke, Himanshu Aggarwal, Amar Rajasekhar, and Sunil Ranka. Some have founded and exited $100 million companies. Moonshot Jr is driven by the idea that the best work is born from diligence, creativity, and fun. They are a family of professionals working collectively to foster an entrepreneurial mindset in children at an early age.

