Moonstone Nutrition Receives Support from the Accelerator Fund to Develop Products to Support Kidney Health

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonstone Nutrition , a Pittsburgh-based startup that has developed products to prevent kidney stone formation and promote overall kidney health, announced receipt of an investment from the Accelerator Fund II, LLC., an organization sponsored and managed by the Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse that makes early stage investments in life sciences companies located in western Pennsylvania and outside the region.

Moonstone's patented alkali citrate formula, created by top kidney doctors, is the first over-the-counter (OTC) beverage designed with ingredients known to prevent the formation of kidney stones.

An estimated 30 million people in the U.S. either currently have, or have had, kidney stones, and that number is rising. Kidney stones cause excruciating pain, accounting for about 500,000 emergency room visits every year. Once you have a stone, your chances of having another within five to 10 years is about 70%. Until now, the best prevention options have been hard-to-swallow prescription drugs and a very restrictive diet. Moonstone's kidney stone experts designed the OTC beverage with ingredients known to prevent the formation of kidney stones.

Moonstone's patented formula contains clinically significant amounts of citrate-as-alkali to increase urine citrate and pH. These ingredients make the kidneys less hospitable to the formation of kidney stones.

"Until now, consumers have had few OTC options. Although lemon juice and citrus-based beverages may raise urine citrate, those drinks are not optimized for kidney stone prevention," explains Salim Rayes, Moonstone Nutrition President and CEO. "Moonstone's key ingredients have been studied and found to be effective in preventing kidney stones."

Moonstone has also partnered with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) to raise awareness about the prevalence of kidney stones and the importance of overall kidney health. For decades, NKF has been a leader in the fight against kidney disease. One in three adults in the U.S. is at risk for developing kidney disease due to a number of factors, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or family history. The new partnership between Moonstone and NKF will bring kidney health to the forefront of education, by providing both patients and doctors with practical resources that encourage prevention, early detection, and effective treatment options.

The Accelerator Fund provides life sciences companies with venture capital financing, which is the next step beyond capital provided by economic development organizations; friends and family; and angel investors. The Accelerator Fund, separate from but complementary to the PLSG, is building a portfolio of early-stage life sciences investments, primarily located in western Pennsylvania and spread across several life sciences sectors including therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, biotechnology tools, and healthcare information technology.

Created by leading kidney specialists, Moonstone is the first patented drink mix that helps prevent kidney stones. The company holds six patents in the United States, Mexico, Australia, and Japan. Future patents are pending in the EU and China. At only 25-30 calories per serving, Moonstone provides an easy way to hydrate and help prevent kidney stones on a daily basis. The company is based in Pittsburgh.

