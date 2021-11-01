Moore Impact to Scale Its Impact and Bolster the Sustainability of BIPOC-led Enterprises with Support from Pivotal Ventures

Moore Impact Scales Impact and Bolsters the Sustainability of BIPOC-led Enterprises with Support from Pivotal Ventures Tweet this

"The convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism, and historical economic inequities have devastated communities of color across the country. Philanthropy must resource institutions founded and led by BIPOC community members whose leaders know best how to solve the ongoing systemic challenges impacting people of color," said Yvonne L. Moore, President of Moore Impact. "In partnership with Pivotal Ventures, we can help the philanthropic sector shift resources to fortify BIPOC-led enterprises mobilizing to alleviate the overwhelming impact of these compounding crises on marginalized people."

Despite the charitable nature of philanthropy, the sector has consistently overlooked capacity-building and funding for BIPOC leaders who have the most lived experience in the very challenges the field is aiming to resolve. The lack of diverse leadership and low funding levels towards leaders of color are clear indicators of the sector's shortcomings, with devastating consequences for communities of color.

"Providing resources to women of color-led organizations who are on the front lines of advancing progress toward racial equity in the U.S. is fundamental to our mission at Pivotal Ventures," said Ada Williams Prince, Senior Advisor, Program Strategy and Investment of Pivotal Ventures. "We are proud to support a diverse group of partners, such as Moore Impact, to help support enterprises who have been impacted by the economic downturn of COVID-19."

Moore Impact, a 501(c)(3) exempt entity under Moore Philanthropy , provides a tax-exempt vehicle that allows donor collaboratives, giving circles, advocacy initiatives, and urgent response funds to accept donations and make grants, both in the U.S. and abroad. Learn more .

