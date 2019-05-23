Moore Kuehn Encourages Care.com (CRCM) Investors to Contact Firm For Possible Claims Against Officers and Directors

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Care.com insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the company vets the caregivers and day-care providers listed on its website.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of Care.com to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

