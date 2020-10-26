Moore Kuehn Encourages CBLI, CEIX, PNM, and GLIBA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs has agreed to merge with Cytocom. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cleveland BioLabs are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company.

CONSOL Energy Inc. ( NYSE: CEIX)

CONSOL Energy has agreed to acquire CONSOL Coal Resources. Under the proposed transaction, CONSOL Energy will acquire outstanding CONSOL Coal common units at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock.

PNM Resources, Inc. ( NYSE: PNM)

PNM Resources has agreed to be acquired by Avangrid. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of PNM will receive $50.30 per share.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation Company's acquisition of GCI Liberty. Upon completion of the merger, current shareholders of GCI Liberty will own approximately 16.7% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether GCI's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

