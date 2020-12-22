Moore Kuehn Encourages CKH, PS, FAT, and GIK Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH)

A tender offer expiring on January 20th was commenced by affiliates of American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII to acquire SEACOR for $41.50 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Pluralsight has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners VII. Under the proposed transaction, Pluralsight shareholders will receive $20.26 per share.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT)

FAT Brands has agreed to merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. Under the proposed transaction, FAT Brands shareholders will receive a special stock dividend payable only to holders of its common stock other than Fog Cutter, consisting of 0.2319998077 shares of FAT Brands' 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock.

GigCapital3vhas agreed to merge with Lightning Systems. Under the proposed transaction, GigCapital3 shareholders will own approximately 33% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

