Moore Kuehn Encourages FMBI, LWAC, LEGO and FORE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI)

First Midwest has agreed to merge with Old National Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction, First Midwest shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock and will only own 44% of the combined company.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC)

Locust Walk has agreed merge with eFFECTOR Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, Locust Walk shareholders will only own 28% of the combined company.

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: LEGO)

Legato has agreed to merge with Algoma Steel. Under the proposed transaction, Legato will only own 15% of the combined company.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FORE)

Foresight has agreed to merge with P3 Health Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Foresight shareholders will only own 13% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact the firm. The consultation and case are free with no obligation. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

