Moore Kuehn Encourages GRUB, FNJN, WUBA, and BITA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Grubhub has signed an agreement to merge with Just Eat Takeaway.com. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Grubhub will receive American depository receipts ("ADRs"), representing 0.6710 shares of Just Eat.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: FNJN)

Finjan has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Finjan will receive $1.55 for every share owned.

58.com has agreed to be acquired by Quantum Bloom Group Ltd. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of 58.com will receive $28.00 in cash for each class A or B share and $56.00 in cash for each American depositary share ("ADS") of 58.com owned.

Bitauto Holdings Limited ( NYSE: BITA )

Bitauto has agreed to be acquired by an investor consortium led by Morespark Limited. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Bitauto will $16 in cash for each ordinary share or ADS owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

