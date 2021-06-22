Moore Kuehn Encourages KCAC, ONEM, SCVX and XEC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC)

Kensington II has agreed to merge with Wall Box Chargers SL. Under the proposed transaction, Kensington II shareholders will only own 12.9 % of the combined company.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM )

1Life Healthcare has agreed to merge with Iora Health. Under the proposed transaction, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of 1Life Healthcare and will own approximately 26.75% of the combined company if the deal is consummated.

SCVX Corp. (NYSE: SCVX)

SCVX has agreed to merge with Bright Machines. Under the proposed transaction, SCVX shareholders will only own 14% of the combined company.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC)

Cimarex has agreed to merge with Cabot. Under the proposed transaction, Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 share of Cabot common stock.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

