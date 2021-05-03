Moore Kuehn Encourages LEAF, SEAH, HGV, and BLUW Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

LEAF GROUP LTD. (NYSE: LEAF)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Graham Holdings Company's acquisition of LEAF GROUP. Upon completion of the merger, LEAF shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether LEAF's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition has agreed to merge with SGHC Limited. Under the proposed transaction, Sport Entertainment shareholders will own 9.3 % of the combined company.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Hilton Grand Vacation's acquisition of Diamond Resorts, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, current HGV shareholders will own 72% of the combined company.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW)

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Clarus Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, Blue Water shareholders will own 23% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

